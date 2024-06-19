IMD weather update: India to receive below-normal monsoon rains in June, 20 per cent deficit so far

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Monsoon clouds gather over the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

India is expected to face below-normal rainfall in June due to the slow progress of the monsoon, according to the country's weather department on Tuesday. This raises concerns for the agricultural sector, which relies heavily on monsoon rains. Typically, the monsoon begins in the south around June 1 and spreads nationwide by July 8, enabling farmers to plant key crops like rice, cotton, soybeans, and sugarcane. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) now predicts below-normal rains, defined as less than 92% of the long-period average rainfall.

Since June 1, India has received 20% less rainfall than normal, with significant shortfalls across most regions except a few southern states. Some northwestern states are also experiencing heat waves.

The monsoon is crucial for India's nearly $3.5-trillion economy, providing nearly 70% of the rain needed for agriculture and replenishing reservoirs and aquifers. Nearly half of India's farmland, which produces rice, wheat, and sugar, depends on these annual rains, which usually last until September.

