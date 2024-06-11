IMD issues ‘heavy rainfall’ warning for Maharashtra, Karnataka, and other states | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Commuters on a busy road are caught in the rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘very heavy rainfall’ warning for several regions, including parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, as the Southwest monsoon advances. The heavy rainfall is expected to continue over these areas for the next 24 hours before gradually decreasing.

Key areas affected

Maharashtra : South and Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, South Madhya Maharashtra, and Konkan regions are likely to experience very heavy rainfall.

: South and Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, South Madhya Maharashtra, and Konkan regions are likely to experience very heavy rainfall. Karnataka: Coastal and north interior Karnataka are also expected to witness significant rainfall.

Weather patterns

According to senior IMD scientist Dr. Soma Sen Roy, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded over Maharashtra and parts of coastal Karnataka over the past 2-3 days due to the monsoon onset. Mumbai reported heavy rainfall on Monday evening, with 50 millimetres recorded over 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, although no major water-logging incidents were reported.

Other regions

The IMD bulletin forecasts widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in the northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, as well as sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, over the next seven days.

Specific warnings

Northeast India : Heavy rainfall is expected in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh from June 10 to 14.

: Heavy rainfall is expected in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh from June 10 to 14. Eastern states : Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha will likely see scattered rainfall with thunderstorms from June 12 to 14.

: Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha will likely see scattered rainfall with thunderstorms from June 12 to 14. Central India: Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh are forecasted to experience rainfall over the next five days, with isolated hailstorms and squally winds expected in south Madhya Pradesh on June 11.

The IMD continues to monitor the situation closely, advising residents and authorities in the affected areas to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

