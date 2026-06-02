IMD weather alert: Winds up to 70 kmph, rain and thunderstorms likely across large parts of India

New Delhi:

A change in weather conditions across several parts of the country has brought much-needed relief to millions of people battling intense summer heat. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall activity is expected to continue across many regions of northern, central, southern and northeastern India over the next 24 hours. The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several states, with isolated hailstorms likely in some areas.

Heavy rain alert issued for multiple states

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall on Tuesday in several states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Sikkim. Rain is also expected in Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Karaikal and Mahe. During this period, wind speeds may reach 50-60 kmph, while some areas could witness stronger gusts of up to 70 kmph.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, especially in areas vulnerable to waterlogging and strong winds.

Parts of central India are also expected to witness unstable weather conditions.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hailstorms in regions of Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha and western Madhya Pradesh. Strong winds are likely to accompany the storms, potentially affecting normal life in some areas.

Delhi, Punjab, Haryana among states on weather watch

The weather department has issued thunderstorm and lightning alerts for several northern states, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand and western Rajasthan.

Between June 2 and June 5, light to moderate rainfall is likely in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat. These states may also experience thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds, with gusts reaching up to 70 kmph in isolated locations.

While rainfall is expected to bring temporary relief in many areas, the IMD has said maximum temperatures could increase by 4°C to 6°C across several parts of northwest India later this week. In contrast, temperatures in Maharashtra are expected to gradually fall by 2°C to 3°C until June 5. Gujarat may also witness a drop of 2°C to 4°C between June 3 and June 7.

The weather department said no major change in maximum temperatures is expected across the rest of the country until June 7.

Light rain likely in Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR is expected to witness partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, with the possibility of light rainfall from afternoon to evening.

Wind speeds may range between 40 and 50 kmph, helping keep temperatures close to normal levels. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 36°C and 38°C, while the minimum temperature may hover between 25°C and 27°C.

Similar weather conditions are expected on Wednesday, with cloudy skies and chances of light rain. The IMD has also forecast strong winds of up to 60 kmph during thunderstorm activity.