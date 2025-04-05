IMD alert: Heatwave grips Delhi-NCR, UP, Haryana as South, Central India expect heavy rainfall Severe heatwave conditions are expected to intensify in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, with temperatures likely to cross 42 degree celsius. Meanwhile, IMD has issued rainfall alerts for Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh, predicting thunderstorms and heavy showers.

North India is bracing for an intense heatwave as temperatures surge across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of scorching days ahead, while some southern and central states may get relief from heavy rainfall.

Heatwave alert for Delhi-NCR

The IMD has issued a six-day heatwave forecast for Delhi and surrounding NCR areas. Temperatures are expected to soar past 42 degree celsius, accompanied by dry winds and harsh sunlight. Saturday's maximum is projected to hover around 38-39 degree celsius, with no signs of rain. Similar conditions will prevail on Sunday, with highs nearing 40 degree celsius and persistent heat throughout the day.

UP temperatures near 40 degree celsius

Most parts of Uttar Pradesh will remain hot and dry over the weekend. Western UP (including Meerut, Baghpat, and Muzaffarnagar) will see highs of 38-40 degree celsius, while Eastern UP (Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur) will range between 37-39 degree celsius. Temperatures could exceed 40 degree celsius on Sunday, especially in western regions. No rainfall is expected, but light winds may provide slight relief.

Hot and dry weather for Haryana

In Haryana, the weather will remain dry with maximum temperatures between 37-39 degree celsius on Saturday and possibly reaching 40 degree celsius by Sunday. Winds may blow at speeds of 10-20 km/h, carrying dry heat. No rainfall is forecast, and the impact of heat is expected to intensify through the weekend.

Rainfall warning in southern, central states

While North India battles the heat, IMD has issued orange alerts for Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Telangana, and parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. These areas are likely to witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and hailstorms due to moist winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. Rainfall activity is expected to continue over the weekend, bringing much-needed respite.

