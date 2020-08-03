Image Source : PIXABAY IMD issues thunderstorm warning for 10 states; monsoon trough to get active in next few days

Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning of possible thunderstorms over parts of East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. As per IMD forecast, ‘moderate to severe’ thunderstorms accompanied with lightning is likely in these states during the next 48 hours.

IMD has also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in states including Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh between August 3 and August 5.

♦ Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places very likely over East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal

during next 48 hours.

Similar rainfall is also expected in the state of Gujarat between 5th and 6th August, in Maharashtra between 4th and 5th August, in Kerala between today and 7th August.

Konkan and Goa is also likely to get heavy rainfall during the next couple of days.

IMD has said that a low pressure area is likely to form over the northern Bay of Bengal by tomorrow which is likely to result in monsoon becoming more active in the next 3-4 days.

