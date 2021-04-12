Image Source : PTI (FILE) Weather alert! IMD predicts rainfall in these states in next 4-5 days

Several parts of the country are likely to receive rainfall in the next five days due to different cyclonic circulations, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the IMD, under the influence of trough and cyclonic circulations over the south peninsula, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kilometres per hour are very likely over southwest peninsular India in the next five days.

The IMD said isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over south and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe, coastal and south interior Karnataka during April 14-16. Another cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas. Under its influence, isolated rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next 4-5 days and over Jharkhand during next 24 hours.

The IMD said a fresh active western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region during April 14-17 and adjoining plains during April 15-17. It is very likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) during April 14-17 over western Himalayan region, and light, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over adjoining plains during April 15-17.

Isolated hailstorms are also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on April 14-16. Thunderstorm/dust storms at isolated places are also likely over west Rajasthan on April 14 and 15, it added.

"Due to thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country, no significant change in maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country during next 4-5 days,” the IMD said.

Latest India News