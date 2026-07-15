IMD predicts heavy rains for Odisha, over 37,000 people affected in Assam floods, check weather forecast

Bhubaneswar:

Amid heavy rains in other states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rains for the state and issued a high alert for several parts of the country, predicting "extremely heavy rainfall" over Odisha and enhanced monsoon activity across 22 states over the next 60 hours, triggered by the likely formation of a low-pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal.

According to the weather office, the system is expected to intensify rainfall and convective activity over East and Northeast India, East Uttar Pradesh, and the Western Himalayan region during the next seven days.

"Under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Bangladesh, a low-pressure area is likely to form during the next 24 hours. This will lead to isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha on July 14 and 15," the IMD stated in its latest bulletin.

IMD warns of localised flooding

Several parts in the state including Puri have already started witnessing heavy downpours. The IMD has warned of localised flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and disruption of traffic in major cities. Similar conditions are expected in Bihar, which recorded very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm) in the last 24 hours.

For Northeast India, the weather department has issued heavy rainfall warnings for Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh for the upcoming week. An "extremely heavy" warning is specifically in place for Meghalaya and parts of West Bengal for today.

In the Western Himalayan region, Uttarakhand is expected to see a significant increase in rainfall starting July 15, while Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are likely to experience heavy spells toward the end of the week.

37,032 people affected across six districts in Assam floods

Over 37,032 people have been affected across six districts in Assam floods, with one flood-related death reported in Sonitpur district, according to the Assam Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS).

According to the DRIMS released on Tuesday, the affected districts are Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat and Sivasagar.

A total of 12 revenue circles and 99 villages have been impacted by the floods. While no river is currently flowing above the danger or highest flood level, floodwaters have submerged 1,103.943 hectares of crop area.

Lakhimpur is the worst-hit district in Assam

Lakhimpur is the worst-hit district, accounting for 35,696 of the affected population, followed by Sonitpur with 1,178 affected people and Dhemaji with 158. The report claimed that 20 relief distribution centres have been opened across the affected districts, while no relief camps are currently operational.

Around 6,984 people are receiving assistance through relief distribution centres. According to the report, one flood-related death has been reported from Sonitpur district, while no person has been reported missing.

Floods have also affected 16,139 animals, while two animals were washed away. Damage to residential infrastructure includes one fully damaged house and 72 partially damaged houses. Rescue operations were carried out in Sonitpur with the assistance of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), during which 16 people were evacuated by boats.

With inputs from ANI

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