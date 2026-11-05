IMD issues rain and storm alert for 15 states; check weather forecast for Delhi, UP

New Delhi:

Weather conditions are set to change across several parts of India, with rain, thunderstorms and strong winds expected in multiple states on November 5. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts for around 15 states, including Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, warning of potentially intense weather activity. Wind speeds could reach 60 to 70 kmph in some areas.

The alert comes after a cyclonic storm weakened, with its remnant system persisting as a depression over eastern Telangana and adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh. Its influence is expected to extend across southern, eastern and northern parts of the country, bringing rainfall and gusty winds to several regions.

Here is a state-wise look at the weather forecast for November 5.

Delhi-NCR weather update: Light rain likely

Delhi and its adjoining areas may witness cloudy skies and light rainfall on Thursday. The IMD has forecast winds blowing at speeds of 15 to 20 kmph, with the possibility of a slight change in weather conditions.

The national capital is likely to record a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum of around 17 degrees Celsius. With changing weather conditions, residents may experience a noticeable chill during the morning and evening hours.

UP and Bihar weather: Rain and thunderstorms expected

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall accompanied by strong winds. Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Kanpur, Moradabad, Mathura and Sonbhadra are among the places where wet weather conditions are expected.

Wind speeds could reach 35 to 40 kmph in affected areas. Lucknow is likely to record a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 17 degrees Celsius.

In Bihar, the weather department has warned of rain and thunderstorms in several districts, including Patna, Gaya, Buxar, Bhojpur, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Purnia, Araria and Bhagalpur. Gusty winds blowing at speeds of 20 to 30 kmph are also expected.

Jharkhand, West Bengal and central India to witness weather changes

Rainfall accompanied by strong winds is likely across several parts of Jharkhand on November 5 and 6. Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Bokaro and Deoghar are among the districts that may experience unsettled weather.

In West Bengal, Kolkata, Howrah, Malda, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri are likely to witness rain and thunderstorms. Wind speeds could touch 50 kmph in some areas.

Parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh may also receive rainfall along with gusty winds. Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota and Udaipur in Rajasthan, along with Bhopal, Vidisha, Betul and Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, are among the areas where wet weather conditions are forecast.

Punjab and hill states under weather alert

Several districts of Punjab, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala, may receive rainfall accompanied by strong winds. Wind speeds could reach up to 50 kmph in some places.

The weather is also expected to remain unsettled across the Himalayan region. Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir may witness rainfall, while higher-altitude areas could receive snowfall.

Strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 60 kmph are possible in some locations. Adverse weather conditions could increase the risk of slippery roads and landslides in vulnerable mountainous areas. Travellers and residents in hilly regions have been advised to remain cautious.

South India weather: Heavy rain and lightning warning

The remnants of the weakened cyclonic system are expected to have a significant impact on parts of southern India. The IMD has forecast rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

South Interior Karnataka could receive heavy rainfall, while coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may experience strong winds accompanied by lightning. Rainfall is also expected in Odisha and Chhattisgarh as the weather system influences adjoining regions. The IMD has advised people to exercise caution during adverse weather conditions and take necessary precautions against lightning strikes.

IMD issues safety advisory amid rain and strong winds

With several states likely to experience thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning, residents have been advised to remain alert and follow weather updates. People should avoid taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms and stay away from exposed areas during lightning activity. Residents in vulnerable hilly regions should also remain cautious of slippery roads and possible landslides. Commuters have been advised to account for changing weather conditions while planning their journeys, particularly in areas expected to receive heavy rainfall and strong winds.

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