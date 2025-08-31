IMD issues red alert for Ghaziabad, orange for Noida; Delhi sees coolest August in 13 years The IMD initially issued a yellow alert for parts of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, but it was soon upgraded as the weather intensified. Ghaziabad and Noida were placed under a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and a high risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

New Delhi:

Residents of Ghaziabad and Noida woke up to heavy rain on Sunday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for Ghaziabad and an orange alert for Noida. The red alert signalled the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall and potential flooding in low-lying areas.

Despite similar weather patterns, Delhi was not placed under any weather alert, according to the IMD’s nowcast released on Sunday morning. The alerts in Ghaziabad and Noida were later downgraded to a yellow level.

Coolest August in Delhi since 2012

While much of Delhi-NCR received intermittent rain, the capital itself remained cooler than usual. IMD data indicates that Delhi is on course to log its coolest August in over a decade, with the average maximum temperature recorded at 33.2°C until Saturday. In comparison, the August average in 2012 was just slightly lower at 33.1°C.

Last year, Delhi’s August average was 34.1°C, while in 2023, it stood at 35.4°C — making this year notably cooler. Frequent showers throughout the month have contributed to this unusual weather trend.

Sunday's weather update for Delhi

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 24.5°C, which is two degrees below the seasonal norm. The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 32°C, with generally cloudy skies and moderate rainfall forecast by the IMD. Morning humidity levels stood at 81%, adding to the damp but pleasant atmosphere.

A day earlier, Saturday saw even cooler temperatures, with the minimum dropping to 23.8°C — 2.7 degrees below the average for the time of year.

Commuters face disruptions across NCR

The sudden downpour caused widespread waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas of Delhi-NCR. The Delhi Traffic Police deployed personnel at major junctions to manage vehicle movement and assist stranded commuters. “Traffic has slowed considerably due to water accumulation. Our teams are working to restore normal flow,” a senior traffic official said.

Power cuts and delays in public transport services added to the difficulties faced by morning commuters.

Flight operations hit at Delhi airport

The weather also disrupted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. By late morning, 146 departures and 30 arrivals had been delayed due to poor visibility and wet conditions. IndiGo Airlines issued an advisory asking passengers to check flight statuses and allow additional time for travel.

More rain expected in September

Looking ahead, the IMD has forecast continued rainfall in northwest India through early September, particularly in regions like Uttarakhand, south Haryana, north Rajasthan, and Delhi. The rain is expected to keep temperatures below average, offering continued respite from the lingering summer heat.