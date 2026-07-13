IMD issues heavy rain alert for 18 states; Check weather forecast for Delhi, UP, Bihar and other regions

New Delhi:

After a brief lull in monsoon activity across the plains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a fresh spell of widespread rainfall beginning Monday. The weather agency has issued rain, thunderstorm and strong wind alerts for 18 states, warning that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely across several parts of northern and eastern India over the next four days. The latest forecast comes as several hill states continue to witness intense rainfall, triggering landslides, flash floods and road blockages. According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected over the next four days in several northern and eastern states.

Rain alerts have been issued for:

Jammu and Kashmir

Ladakh

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Punjab

Chandigarh

Haryana

Delhi

Eastern Uttar Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand

West Bengal

Arunachal Pradesh

Nagaland

Manipur

Mizoram

Tripura

Odisha

Residents in these regions have been advised to stay updated with local weather bulletins as rainfall intensity may increase in some areas.

Weather update for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other plains

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in West Bengal and Bihar over the next two to three days. In Uttar Pradesh, both eastern and western regions are likely to witness rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, parts of Rajasthan, including Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu districts, are expected to receive light rainfall on July 14 and 15. Dust storms and strong winds are also likely over western Rajasthan.

For Delhi, the weather department has said there is no significant change expected in maximum temperatures over the next seven days. However, strong surface winds are likely during the daytime on Monday. The national capital is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 37 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of nearly 27 degrees Celsius.

Hill states remain on high alert

Heavy rainfall continues to disrupt normal life in several Himalayan states, with incidents of cloudbursts, landslides and falling boulders being reported from multiple locations. Roads have been blocked, while homes, shops and public infrastructure have been affected by floodwaters in several areas.

The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in six districts of Himachal Pradesh. Uttarakhand has also been placed under a red alert as the weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as continued rainfall may trigger further landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas.

Why did the monsoon weaken over the plains?

According to the IMD's All India Weather report, dry winds originating from Pakistan have spread across the Arabian Sea, central India and parts of southern India. As a result, monsoon clouds temporarily shifted away from the northern plains, including Delhi-NCR, towards the Himalayan region. This change in weather pattern has reduced rainfall over many plain areas while significantly increasing precipitation across the hill states.

What people should keep in mind during heavy rainfall

With heavy rain likely in several parts of the country, residents are advised to avoid waterlogged roads, follow weather advisories issued by local authorities and exercise caution while travelling, especially in hilly regions where landslides and flash floods remain a major concern. Commuters have also been advised to keep track of traffic and transport updates before planning their journeys.

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