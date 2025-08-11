IMD issues alerts for heavy showers in these states and districts over next 3 days IMD has issued red and orange alerts for Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana.

New Delhi:

Heavy rainfall continues across multiple states in India, causing rivers to swell and raising fears of landslides and cloudbursts in hilly regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana. Rainfall is expected to persist over the next three to seven days, urging people to stay cautious and avoid unnecessary travel. Several states are experiencing intense rainfall, pushing river levels beyond danger marks. The monsoon is fully active, with heavy rain and risks of landslides and cloudbursts, especially in mountainous areas. Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Haryana are forecasted to receive steady rains from August 12 to 14.

Delhi-NCR weather update

The Delhi-NCR region will witness cloudy skies with light rains over the next three days. The IMD has issued a yellow alert. Maximum temperatures will hover between 34-36°C, and minimums will range from 26-28°C. Rainfall on August 13 and 14 is expected to ease the humid heat. Several districts in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Meerut, are likely to experience heavy rainfall. The IMD has issued an orange alert for eastern UP. Temperatures will range from 32-35°C during the day and 24-27°C at night.

Heavy rains in Bihar

Southern Bihar districts such as Gaya, Patna, Nawada, and Bhagalpur are under heavy rain warnings from August 12 to 14. The Ganga river level is rising in Nawada. Northern Bihar has yellow alerts for moderate rains accompanied by strong winds and lightning, with wind speeds reaching 40-50 km/h.

Red alert issued for heavy rain in Uttarakhand

The IMD has declared a red alert for Uttarakhand on August 12, especially in districts like Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar. Heavy rainfall exceeding 13 cm in some areas is possible. Orange alerts will continue for August 13 and 14. Schools in Dehradun and Bageshwar remain closed due to intense rain.

Orange alert for Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh districts including Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Chamba, and Kangra face orange alerts for heavy rains. Intense downpours are expected on August 12, followed by moderate rain and strong winds (30-40 km/h) on the 13th and 14th.

Telangana to experience heavy rainfall for a week

Several districts in Telangana have been warned of heavy rains until August 17. The IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall between August 13 and 17 in parts of the state.