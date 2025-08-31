IMD issue yellow alert for rain in Delhi-NCR; flash floods warnings in Himachal, Uttarakhand Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of relentless rainfall. According to the SEOC, the ongoing monsoon season has resulted in losses exceeding Rs 3,040 crore, stemming from 91 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts, and 93 major landslides.

New Delhi:

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for moderate rainfall in Delhi and adjacent areas. As per the forecast, areas including East Delhi, Central Delhi, South-East Delhi and Shahdara, are likely to witness downpour. The weather department has also predicted that the Delhi-NCR region may witness overcast skies with chances of thunderstorms.

The Yamuna River is flowing above the danger mark in the national capital.

The national capital experienced relatively cool weather on Saturday, with the maximum temperature reaching 30.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1.9 degrees below the average for this time of year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature dropped to 23.8 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees below the seasonal normal. Humidity levels were high, recorded at 95 percent at 5:30 pm.

As for air quality, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 73 at 6 pm, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category, based on data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The CPCB classifies AQI levels as follows: 0–50 is ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Himachal rain havoc: 320 dead, state losses cross Rs 3,000 cr

Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of relentless rainfall, with cloudbursts and landslides becoming increasingly frequent across the state. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the ongoing monsoon season has resulted in losses exceeding Rs 3,040 crore, stemming from 91 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts, and 93 major landslides.

Besides, between June 20 and August 30, rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of at least 320 people, while 40 others remain missing. The recent spell of rain has led to the closure of 842 roads, further hampering mobility and relief efforts.

The Meteorological Department has issued a series of orange and yellow alerts for various regions, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall until September 1. An orange alert is in effect for Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts on August 31, while yellow alerts cover Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, and other plains and mid-hill regions.

Uttarakhand weather update

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning at isolated places in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Bageshwar today.

In the first week of September, monsoon rainfall in Uttarakhand is expected to be above normal. However, the intensity of heavy rainfall may slow down from the second week onwards.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the state over the next five days. People are advised to remain alert, follow weather-related advisories, and avoid going near water bodies and landslide-prone areas.

Rain alert in UP, Haryana and Punjab

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rainfall may persist in East Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh through September 2. Additionally, the IMD has issued a warning about a moderate to high risk of flash floods in certain areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.