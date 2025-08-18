IMD issue yellow alert for rain in Chamba, Kangra; 15 panchayats cut off amid landslides in Kullu The death toll amid Monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh, between June 20 to August 16, has reached 261, as per the HPSDMA. Of these, 136 people were killed in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, electrocution and house collapses, while 125 died in road accidents.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in Chamba and Kangra districts of Himachal Pradesh for Monday. Besides, the areas are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning and low visibility due to fog.

Multiple landslides at Chandigarh–Manali National Highway

Chandigarh–Manali National Highway blocked due to multiple landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in the Kullu region. At least 15 panchayats were cut off due to a landslide near Pagal Nala on the Aut-Larji-Sainj road in the district, PTI reported.

Over 1,000 electricity distribution transformers have been damaged across Himachal Pradesh due to natural disasters caused by heavy rainfall. Over 116 water supply schemes have been disrupted in various districts, including 44 in Mandi, 41 in Kangra, 14 in Hamirpur, nine in Kullu, four in Shimla, three in Lahaul and Spiti and one in Solan.

Mandi records highest rainfall amid IMD alert

The Meteorological Department has forecast continued heavy rainfall in the state and issued a 'yellow' alert for August 18, 21, 22, and 23 in several parts of the state. As per the forecast, several areas are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated spots, along with light to moderate rain in most parts of the state.

In the past 24 hours, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed heavy to very heavy rain at some locations and light to moderate rainfall in many others. Kataula village in Mandi district recorded the highest rainfall at 120 mm, followed by Kangra with 110 mm.

261 dead so far in Himachal rain fury

The death toll amid Monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh, between June 20 to August 16, has reached 261, as per the State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA). Of these, 136 people were killed in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, electrocution and house collapses, while 125 lives were lost in road accidents.

