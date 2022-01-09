IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for heavy rainfall, hailstorms in THESE states. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI He added that hailstorm activity is expected in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha on January 11.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted said that due to active western disturbances in Northern India, Punjab and Delhi had received light to heavy rainfall in the past couple of days.

Dr. RK Jenamani, an IMD scientist said that the heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand was a result of the western disturbances. He added that Delhi will witness a drop in temperature from Monday, and the rainfall will stop.

The IMD scientist also added that Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Chhattisgarh will receive heavy rainfall due to the western disturbances. A yellow warning was issued for January 11 to 13 for these states, and an orange alert is sounded for Odisha on January 11 and 12 for rainfall.

He added that hailstorm activity is expected in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha on January 11.

