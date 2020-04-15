Image Source : PTI Normal monsoon this year, IMD predicts

In what is definitely good news for farmers amid coronavirus crisis, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a normal monsoon this year. "Quantitatively the monsoon rainfall, during the monsoon season 2020, is expected to be 100% of its long period average with an error of +5 or -5% due to model error," Madhavan Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), said.

This year we will have a normal monsoon. Quantitatively the monsoon rainfall, during the monsoon season 2020, is expected to be 100% of its long period average with an error of +5 or -5% due to model error: Madhavan Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES). pic.twitter.com/gjgM0Ta1N8 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

Monsoon in India begins in June. 70% of India's annual rainfall happens during the monsoon season that strikes Kerala by June starts retreating the country by September.

Key produce like rice, wheat, sugarcane and oilseeds cultivation in the country, where farming accounts for about 15% of the economy and employs over half of its people.

