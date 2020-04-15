Normal monsoon this year, IMD predicts 

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
     
In what is definitely good news for farmers amid coronavirus crisis, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a normal monsoon this year

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2020 13:32 IST
Image Source : PTI

In what is definitely good news for farmers amid coronavirus crisis, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a normal monsoon this year.  "Quantitatively the monsoon rainfall, during the monsoon season 2020, is expected to be 100% of its long period average with an error of +5 or -5% due to model error," Madhavan Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), said.

Monsoon in India begins in June. 70% of India's annual rainfall happens during the monsoon season that strikes Kerala by June starts retreating the country by September.

Key produce like rice, wheat, sugarcane and oilseeds cultivation in the country, where farming accounts for about 15% of the economy and employs over half of its people.

