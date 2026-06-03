IMD forecasts monsoon arrival date; heavy rain likely in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka | Check advisory

New Delhi:

A severe heatwave in North India has left people reeling, with many eagerly awaiting the monsoon for relief. Temperatures have crossed the 45°C mark in several regions. While some areas recently experienced rainfall that brought temporary respite, it was not the monsoon but rather the result of a “heat dome” effect.

As the brief relief fades, temperatures have once again begun to rise.

IMD predicts monsoon by June 4

Amid the scorching heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the expected onset date of the monsoon in India. According to the weather department, the monsoon is likely to reach Kerala on June 4, with the state expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next 6–7 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall has also been predicted in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Monsoon arrival dates revised several times

The IMD has revised its forecast for the onset of the southwest monsoon in Kerala several times over the past weeks. The season was first expected to begin around May 26. This was later changed to May 28, and then further pushed to June 1.

In its most recent update, the weather office has indicated that the monsoon is unlikely to arrive in Kerala before June 3. Meteorologists suggest that this date could still shift, as changing weather conditions may cause additional delays.

Despite the postponement, experts say that a monsoon arrival in Kerala by June 8 would still fall within the normal range. The onset date often varies from year to year depending on atmospheric and oceanic conditions.

Once the monsoon reaches Kerala, it does not remain limited to the southern state. It gradually spreads across the country, moving northwards over several weeks. Typically, the monsoon covers most parts of India by the first week of July.

IMD criteria to declare monsoon onset

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announces the arrival of the southwest monsoon only after a set of specific weather conditions are satisfied at the same time. These conditions are used to confirm that the monsoon has truly established itself over Kerala.

One of the key requirements is that at least 60 per cent of selected weather stations in Kerala must report continuous rainfall. Along with this, strong westerly winds over the Arabian Sea must reach a prescribed speed, which supports the movement of moist air towards the Indian mainland. In addition, there must be sufficient cloud cover over the region, indicating sustained monsoon activity.

At present, Kerala is experiencing rainfall and cloud cover levels are considered adequate. However, the strength of the westerly winds is still below the required level. Because all the necessary conditions have not been met together, the IMD has not yet officially declared the onset of the monsoon.

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