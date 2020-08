Image Source : TWITTER IMD forecasts heavy rain, lightning in parts of Uttarakhand including Haridwar, Nainital

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning for several parts of Uttarakhand as heavy rain and lightning are on the forecast for tomorrow, August 13. These areas include Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun, Haridwar, Chamoli districts.

The Uttarakhand Disaster Management Center has asked all District Magistrates in the state to stay alert in the wake of IMD warning.

Uttarakhand Disaster Management authorities notice

