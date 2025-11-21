IMD Forecast: Cold wave to intensify in North India, heavy rain in Tamil Nadu and Andaman Central India may see a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2–4°C over the next four days, while western India is also expected to warm slightly over the next five days.

New Delhi:

Winter conditions in North India are expected to strengthen in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning indicating that temperatures may drop by 2–3°C over the next week. This decline in mercury levels is likely to increase the chill across the region.

The IMD has stated that the minimum temperatures in the plains of northwest India will remain largely unchanged over the next 24 hours. However, a gradual fall of 2–3°C is expected during the following six days.

Temperature changes in central and western India

According to the IMD forecast, Central India is likely to witness a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2–4°C over the next four days, after which no major change is expected.

In Western India, minimum temperatures are expected to increase by 2–4°C over the next five days. Beyond this period, the region is not likely to experience any significant temperature fluctuations. Other parts of the country are also expected to see stable temperature conditions without notable variation.

Heavy rain expected in Southern states and islands

IMD predictions suggest a potential low-pressure area forming over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22. This system could intensify into a depression over the central Bay of Bengal by November 24.

As a result, several regions are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 21–22 and again on November 23–24

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rainfall from November 21–26

Kerala and Mahe: Rainfall expected between November 21–23

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema: Heavy showers likely on November 26

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

While winter approaches, air pollution in Delhi continues to be a major concern. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has reported the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at 381, which falls under the ‘Very Poor’ category. Levels in this range can cause respiratory discomfort and health complications, especially for sensitive groups.