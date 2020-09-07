Monday, September 07, 2020
     
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is developing a flood warning system for Bengaluru and Kolkata, the Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan said on Monday.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: September 07, 2020 20:18 IST
flood
Image Source : PTI

IMD developing flood warning system for Bengaluru, Kolkata (Representational Image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is developing a flood warning system for Bengaluru and Kolkata, the Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan said on Monday. He said that more cities are witnessing flooding because of urbanisation and chocking of drainage system.

The IMD has already developed a flood warning system for Mumbai and Chennai, Rajeevan said, adding the one for Mumbai was launched in June.

"We are also developing a similar system for Bengaluru and Kolkata," he said at a press briefing.

To a question on doppler radars, he said their numbers are being enhanced across the country. A radar is also coming up near Kannur airport in Kerala, Rajeevan added.

