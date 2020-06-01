IMD Alert! Cyclonic storm Nisarga to intensify into depression, to impact Mumbai

Image Source : FILE IMD Alert! Cyclonic storm Nisarga to intensify depression in Arabian Sea; will impact Mumbai

The depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone and reach north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3, and will have an impact on Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. The depression will intensify into a deep depression --- the third and fourth stage of any cyclone formation --- by this evening.

It will intensify into a cyclonic storm by June 2, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

The low pressure Area over Arabian Sea to intensify into Cyclonic Storm during next 48-hours. It would reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around 3rd June morning. — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) May 31, 2020

"It (the storm) is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till June 2 morning and then recurve north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during evening/night of June 3," the Cyclone Warning Division said.

A low pressure area formed over Southeast & adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. To concentrate into a Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours pic.twitter.com/5zVMJjBhKR — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 31, 2020

The nearly 260 km patch between Raigad and Daman has one of the highest population densities in the country. Apart from Mumbai, it also has satellites cities like Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur and Ambernath.

"It will have an impact on Mumbai," IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told PTI.

When it crosses the coast on the evening of June 3, it will have a speed of 105-110 kmph, the IMD said.

Heavy rains are also expected in south Gujarat and coastal Maharashtra.

How was ‘Nisarga’ named?

After super cyclone Amphan, the next cyclonic storm in the region was supposed to be named ‘Nisarga’. The World Meteorological Organisation maintains rotating lists of names which are appropriate for each Tropical Cyclone basin.

The group of 13 member countries, including Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen, names cyclones in the region. ‘Nisarga’ was suggested by Bangladesh.

(With PTI inputs)

