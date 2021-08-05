Thursday, August 05, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. IMA scam case: ED conducts searches at Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's properties

IMA scam case: ED conducts searches at Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's properties

The simultaneous search at the houses, offices belonging to the Chamarajpet legislator at about 6 locations, began at 6:00 AM, they said.

PTI PTI
Bengaluru Published on: August 05, 2021 12:18 IST
ED, Enforcement Directorate conducts searches, Karnataka Congress MLA, MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan propert
Image Source : ANI.

ED conducts searches at K'taka Congress MLA Zameer Khan's properties.

 

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are conducting searches on properties linked to Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru, official sources said on Thursday.

The simultaneous search at the houses and offices belonging to the Chamarajpet legislator at about six locations, began at 6 AM, they said.

Security personnel were seen at Khan's new bungalow near Cantonment Railway station here where ED officials are conducting searches.

India Tv - ED, Enforcement Directorate conducts searches, Karnataka Congress MLA, MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan propert

Image Source : ANI. ED conducts searches at K'taka Congress MLA Zameer Khan's properties.

 

Other properties include his flats and businesses including the National Travels offices in the city, sources added.

A four-time MLA, Khan was earlier with the JD(S) and is now with the Congress party.

Also Read: IMA scam case: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig

Also Read: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar summoned by CBI in disproportionate assets case

 

 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X