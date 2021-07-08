Illegal telephone exchange busted by Delhi Police

The Special Cell of Delhi Police and the Department of Telecom have busted an illegal telephone exchange in the city's Ansari Road area.
Police seized large numbers of routers, servers, SIP trunk, fake identities (for buying mobile phones) and other illegal equipment from the spot.
Through this illegal telephone exchange, international calls coming to India were converted into local calls with the help of server.
Earlier this week, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch busted two fake call centres targeting US citizens and arrested over 90 people. The call centres were located in Kirti Nagar and Mangolpuri.