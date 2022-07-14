Thursday, July 14, 2022
     
NSE illegal phone tapping: ED files money laundering case against former Mumbai CP, ex NSE top brass

The CBI, and now ED, have named Pandey, his Delhi-based company, NSE's former MD and CEOs Narain and Ramkrishna, executive vice president Ravi Varanasi and head (premises) Mahesh Haldipur, among others, in their respective complaints.

PTI Written By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: July 14, 2022 16:17 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Illegal phone tapping: ED files PMLA case against ex-Mumbai CP, former NSE top brass Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain & others:Officials.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering complaint against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and former NSE top bosses Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain in connection with the illegal phone tapping and snooping case of employees of the stock exchange. 

The federal probe agency filed the case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), a week after the CBI booked them. The CBI had alleged that Narain and Ramkrishna had roped in a company founded by the now retired Mumbai police commissioner Pandey to snoop on the stock market employees by illegally intercepting their phones calls.

The CBI, and now the Enforcement Directorate (ED), have named Pandey, his Delhi-based company, NSE's former MD and CEOs Narain and Ramkrishna, executive vice president Ravi Varanasi and head (premises) Mahesh Haldipur, among others, in their respective complaints.

The alleged irregularities of secret surveillance were found by the ED following which it reported it to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) which asked the CBI to probe the charges, officials said.

Also Read | Illegal phone tapping case: CBI registers FIR against ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey

