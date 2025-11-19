Illegal Bangladeshi nationals rushing back over SIR fears in Bengal, says BSF officials BSF personnel stationed in North 24 Parganas report that checkpoints are now seeing long queues of people carrying small bags and personal items. Many of them openly acknowledge that they are Bangladeshi citizens who crossed into India illegally years earlier in search of employment.

Kolkata:

Reverse exodus is being witnessed along India-Bangladesh border in South Bengal as illegal Bangladeshi nationals are attempting to go back to their country amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of assembly polls in the state.

According to BSF officials, cited by PTI, the undocumented immigrants have started moving back to Bangladesh through unfenced stretches in North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad and Malda districts. A significant surge is witnessed in the recent days compared to the last two years.

"Earlier, such detections barely entered double digits. Now the figure is consistently in the three-digit bracket every day," PTI quoted a senior BSF official as saying.

Long queues witnessed in North 24 Parganas

Border Security Force personnel stationed in North 24 Parganas report that checkpoints are now seeing long queues of people carrying small bags and personal items. Many of them openly acknowledge that they are Bangladeshi citizens who crossed into India illegally years earlier in search of employment.

This unexpected surge has put added strain on both the BSF and the state police, as each individual stopped must undergo biometric screening, detailed questioning, and criminal background checks from both Indian and Bangladeshi authorities.

"When someone is caught crossing illegally, we cannot presume they are simply daily-wage earners returning home. They may be fleeing after committing an offence here, or could be a fundamentalist or terror-linked element attempting to slip out," the officer said.

Doubtful cases referred to state police

Biometric details are matched with available data repositories, and if investigators detect any red flag, police step in.

"If any criminal angle emerges, they are handed over to the state police. But if they are simply undocumented people who lived here without papers and now want to return, we follow due process and approach the BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh). If BGB accepts, they are pushed back; if not, a different process is initiated," another officer said.