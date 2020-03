IIT Kanpur asks students to vacate hostels by 19th March as a measure to contain coronavirus

The students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur have been asked to vacate their hostels by March 19 as a measure to reduce the risk of the spread of coronavirus. As per official orders, all undergraduate, MBA, first year MTech, MDes, MS students are required to vacate the hostel premises.

However, PhD, second year MTech, MDes, MS and fifth year Dual Degree students already on campus are permitted to stay in the hostels after 19th March.