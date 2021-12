Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) IIT Bombay: 7 students test Covid-19 positive, BMC seals hostel

7 students in IIT Bombay tested Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. All the students were fully vaccinated.

The students have been isolated and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

