IGP Kiran S to head SIT reconstituted to probe Ram Temple donation theft case

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court on Monday that a new four-member special investigating team (SIT) has been formed to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The state informed the Court that the team will be headed by IGP Kiran S.

The Apex Court asked the government to include a forensic auditor as the fifth member of the team and directed the committee to submit its first status report within two weeks. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP government, informed the bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that the SIT was formed through a notification issued on July 25 following the apex court's suggestion.

'Focussed on fair, speedy, impartial investigation: CJI

The CJI gave the team two weeks to submit its report. "All remedial steps to ensure transparency will be taken. We are on a qualitative investigation of the incident," the bench said while deferring the hearing for two weeks. "We are focused on having a fair, speedy, impartial investigation," the CJI said.

Supreme Court suggested formation of an SIT

During the previous hearing on July 20, the Supreme Court suggested the formation of a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. The Court observed that the earlier SIT comprised the Lucknow Commissioner, the Special Secretary of the Finance Department, and a senior IPS officer from Lucknow. It proposed that a fresh SIT be constituted under the leadership of the same senior IPS officer to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the case.

Earlier, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had informed the Court that the initial SIT was constituted only to conduct a preliminary inquiry. Its mandate was limited to determining whether a cognizable and serious offence had been committed. The preliminary inquiry indicated that an offence had indeed occurred, following which an FIR was registered. The Court then asked whether a new SIT had been constituted to carry out the full investigation into the case. Upon being informed that no such SIT had been formed, the Court suggested that a new SIT be constituted for a thorough investigation.

(With PTI Inputs)

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