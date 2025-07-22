IGI to Jewar without traffic? Parliament panel backs express RRTS link between Delhi and Noida airports A parliamentary panel has recommended connecting Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar via the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). The proposed link aims to cut down travel time, ease airport transfers, and boost regional connectivity.

Noida:

A parliamentary panel has called for seamless Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) connectivity between the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, terming it a crucial step toward strengthening regional transport infrastructure and boosting economic growth across Delhi-NCR.

The Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs, chaired by MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, recommended that the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry work with the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to establish direct RRTS connectivity between the two airports. The panel hailed NCRTC’s ongoing efforts to integrate RRTS with metro stations, ISBTs, rail terminals, and highways.

Jewar airport seen as future mobility hub

With Jewar Airport poised to become a key node serving Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, and surrounding areas, the committee highlighted the rapid urbanisation and rise in residential, commercial, and institutional activity along the Ghaziabad–Noida–Greater Noida belt. A high-speed RRTS link, the panel said, would offer safe, efficient, and reliable connectivity, especially for commuters and air travellers.

The committee also underlined that the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor's ridership and financial viability could receive a significant boost if Jewar is brought into the network. Similarly, the panel noted that although IGI Airport was earlier planned to be connected via the Delhi–SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) corridor, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for that line is currently being revised.

Safety and public comfort: Sound barriers and emergency response

The committee went beyond connectivity, recommending a study on the impact of vibrations from RRTS operations on nearby structures like homes, hospitals, and schools. It also called for the installation of sound barriers to reduce noise pollution for residents living along the corridor.

On the safety front, the panel appreciated NCRTC’s tie-ups with hospitals within a 10-km radius and noted that RRTS staff have been trained in CPR and emergency response, ensuring preparedness in the event of health crises during travel.

Together, the recommendations signal a push for smarter, safer, and more inclusive transport planning as the NCR scales up its rapid transit ambitions.

(With inputs from PTI)