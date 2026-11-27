In a surprising political remark ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has showered praise on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him a prominent face of Hindutva and expressing his affection for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. Raut even remarked, "If there is no Yogi, there is no UP," drawing attention amid the growing political activity in the state.

The I.N.D.I.A bloc ally's comments came when he was asked about Yogi Adityanath reportedly declaring himself the BJP's chief ministerial face for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Raut described the move as commendable, asserting that the Chief Minister was a capable leader and had confidence in his political standing. "If Yogi ji has declared himself, then that is commendable. He is a capable leader. We also love Yogi ji very much. Yogi ji is such a face of Hindutva that stands above all. And if there is no Yogi, then there is no UP," Raut said.

Raut says Yogi will command support of most BJP MLAs

Raut further expressed confidence that Yogi Adityanath would continue to lead Uttar Pradesh, arguing that the chief minister believed he would secure a majority in the upcoming elections and enjoy the backing of most legislators. "Yogi ji will remain in Uttar Pradesh, won't he? If Yogi ji has said that he is the Chief Minister, then he is confident that he will get a majority in Uttar Pradesh and that most of the MLAs in the majority will support him. The leader of the legislative party is chosen as the Chief Minister. Yogi ji is confident that all the MLAs who win will support him," Raut said.

When asked about reports of dissatisfaction among some leaders within the BJP, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said such differences were common across political parties. "That happens in every party," he remarked.

Supriya Sule signals cautious approach to Delimitation Bill

Meanwhile, another I.N.D.I.A bloc ally, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), has also indicated a position that differs from some of its alliance partners on the proposed Delimitation Bill.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule said her party would first need to examine the legislation before deciding on its position. She stressed that the Bill should be introduced and made available for scrutiny before any detailed discussion or conclusion on whether it should be supported. "Let the Bill be introduced first. Let us see the entire Bill. When the Bill is in our hands, we can discuss it. It may be a good Bill," Sule said.

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'Support for Delimitation Bill would be betrayal': Sanjay Raut warns INDIA bloc allies, targets Supriya Sule