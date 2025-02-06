OPINION | If Modi’s holy dip was for votes, why Kejriwal and Rahul didn’t go to Sangam?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj ki baat with Rajat Sharma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela on Wednesday. He stayed for only two hours at the Maha Kumbh, performed prayers for Maa Ganga as per Vedic rites and returned to Delhi quickly, in order to avoid any inconvenience to lakhs of devotees who had gone to Prayagraj.

On his return, Modi went on X tweeting, “I feel unlimited peace and satisfaction on getting the blessings of Maa Ganga, I prayed for the welfare, prosperity, happiness and better health of my countrymen”.

Politicians from opposition parties took a dig at Modi for taking a holy dip. Congress, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena (Uddhav) connected Modi’s holy dip with the Delhi assembly elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, Modi could have chosen some other day, but since there was polling in Delhi, Modi wanted Delhi voters to look at his images on television.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, Modi is a master in event management and this was the reason why he chose Delhi polling day for taking a holy dip. UP Congress chief Ajay Rai said, Modi did not perform the holy dip fully and there was no point in taking half a dip.

I do not find anything wrong in Prime Minister Modi offering prayers to the Sun God and Maa Ganga while taking a holy dip at Sangam. If political leaders think that taking a holy dip will bring in votes in Delhi elections, then who stopped Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi from doing so? They could also have taken a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh is open to all.

One leader commented that Modi had taken a holy dip in order to “wash off his sins”. Did he want to say that millions of Indians who took a holy dip at Sangam had committed sins? Does he want to say that all the sadhus, Shankaracharyas and ascetics who have taken a holy dip were washing off their sins?

I think those who use such language do not understand the true meaning of Indian culture and Sanatan dharma, nor are they away of its true legacy. These leaders do not understand the sentiments and faith of millions of Indians. But since some leaders have this habit of taking digs at Modi, they leave no opportunity. Comments of such people should be ignored.

