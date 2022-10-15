Jammu and Kashmir: IED recovered in Bandipora, bomb disposal squad called in

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). J&K: IED recovered in Bandipora, bomb disposal squad called in.

Highlights Security forces today recovered IED planted by militants in J&K's Bandipora district

Police said an IED weighing 18 Kgs was recovered by security forces

Traffic on the road has temporarily been stopped and bomb disposal squad called in

Bandipora news: The vehicular movement on the Bandipora-Sopore road between Badyara and Kanbathi villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district has been halted after security forces detected an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), officials said on Saturday (October 15).

Police said an IED weighing 18 Kgs was recovered by the security forces on Bandipora-Sopore road today.

Bomb Disposal Squad has been called in and vehicular movement has been halted as a precautionary measure, they said.

More details are awaited in this regard.

Earlier on October 8, the security forces foiled an attempt by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists as they recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and sticky bombs from the Billawer area of the Kathua district. According to the police, the recovery was made on the disclosure of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist arrested from Kathua on October 2.

While addressing mediapersons, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua, RC Kotwal said, "On the tight interrogation and disclosure of arrested former terrorist Zakir Hussain Bhat, resident of Malad Billawer, Kathua has recovered the high explosive as three Sticky Bomb, three detonators, a remote control, and allied material used for explosive which was packed in a bag and hidden in a hideout in Malad area of Billawer."

Kathua SSP further said that the police have averted a major tragedy which could be happened if such materials were not recovered."As the festival season is going and the explosive could be used anywhere," he said.

He said Zakir was arrested on October 2 from the Billawer area and police had also recovered a sticky bomb and Rs 20000 from his procession.

"After hard interrogation police succeed in higher recovery. Pakistan wants to activate the former terrorists to revive the militancy in a peaceful area," said the SSP.

He said further interrogation is going on to get disclosure from arrested terrorists.

ALSO READ: J&K: Two LeT terrorists, tasked to lure youth into militancy, arrested from Bandipora

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: Police recovers huge cache of arms and ammunition in Bandipora

Latest India News