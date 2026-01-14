Ideas behind Punjab's 'Rural Library Scheme'—278 ultra-modern libraries operational, 58 on the way The Rural Library Scheme was earlier launched on August 15, 2024, from village Isadu Khanna by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Chandigarh:

Under the "Rural Library Scheme," the Punjab government aims to promote reading habits among youth and enable them to participate in the state's socio-economic progress. The state government has till now built 278 libraries in the state, and they are successfully operating in rural areas. While work on 58 more libraries with modern facilities is in progress.

The Rural Library Scheme was earlier launched on August 15, 2024, from village Isadu Khanna by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. According to Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tarunpreet Singh Saund, the CM's dream is to make these libraries serve as centers of development and prosperity for the state.

The Panchayat Minister expressed hope that these libraries will play a crucial role in transforming the fortunes of youth who will study here and become senior officers, scientists, doctors, and technical experts.

District-wise details of ultra-modern rural public libraries

Providing district-wise details, Sond stated that Amritsar has 4 functional libraries, Bathinda 29, Barnala 9 with 2 under construction, Fatehgarh Sahib 11 with 2 in progress, Faridkot 10 with 2 in progress, Fazilka 21, Ferozepur 15 with 9 in progress, and Hoshiarpur 6 with 9 more coming up.

Similarly, Ludhiana has 30 functional and 11 in progress, Mansa 17 functional and 1 in progress, Malerkotla 11 functional, Sri Muktsar Sahib 6 in progress, Moga 14, Patiala 28 with 2 in progress, Rupnagar 12, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar 6, and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar has 12 in progress.

The minister further shared that Sangrur leads with the highest number of 31 functional libraries, with 2 more under construction. Tarn Taran has 11 and Jalandhar has 2 operational libraries.

These libraries have been equipped with high-end facilities like Wi-Fi, solar power, digital analogues, and others. The libraries have all types of books on contemporary literature and curriculum books, providing a rich learning experience. This transformative step of state government reflects its commitment to uplifting rural communities through knowledge, education, and empowerment.

