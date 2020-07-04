Image Source : FILE Process to develop indigenous vaccine follows globally accepted norms of fast tracking: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said the process to develop an indigenous vaccine to fight the coronavirus pandemic is as per globally accepted norms of fast tracking, and that the safety and interest of people of India the topmost priority. The ICMR earlier announced an indigenous vaccine, developed with Bharat Biotech, and has asked clinical trials to be completed in time for a launch before August 15.

"ICMR’s process is exactly in accordance with globally accepted norms to fast-track the vaccine development for diseases of pandemic potential wherein human and animal trials can continue in parallel," ICMR said in a release.

"In the larger public health interest, it is important for ICMR to expedite clinical trials with a promising indigenous vaccine. Faced with the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, all other vaccine candidates across the globe have been similarly fast-tracked," it added.

The official claim by the ICMR that it envisaged the “launch” of a COVID-19 vaccine for “public health use latest by August 15” has drawn sharp criticism from the scientific community and sparked fears that its safety and efficacy could be compromised to meet the “near impossible” timeline.

In the larger public health interest, it is important for ICMR to expedite clinical trials with a promising indigenous vaccine. Faced with the unprecedented nature of the #COVID19 pandemic, all other vaccine candidates across the globe have been similarly fast-tracked: ICMR https://t.co/gJiGKjZ2ku — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

The apex research body on Friday wrote to select medical institutions and hospitals to fast-track clinical trial approvals for the coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin being developed in collaboration with Bharat Biotech which it plans to release on August 15.

The vaccine is derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 isolated by ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune.

ICMR and BBIL are jointly working for the preclinical as well as clinical development of this vaccine, the letter by ICMR mentioned.

The letter written to medical institutions warned that any non-compliance would be viewed very seriously.

"Kindly note non-compliance will be viewed very seriously. Therefore, you are advised to treat this project on highest priority and meet the given timelines without any lapse," the letter stated.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage