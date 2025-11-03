ICC Women's World Cup: PM Modi hails team India's historic triumph, calls it an inspiration for generations ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team on their historic World Cup victory, describing it as a proud and defining moment for the country.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in congratulating India’s women’s cricket team for their historic victory in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final, hailing their achievement as a moment of national pride that will inspire future generations of athletes.

India clinched their maiden ICC women’s world title after defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final on Sunday (November 2), ending the country’s long wait for a major global trophy in women’s cricket.

A spectacular win by confident and skillful team: PM Modi

In his congratulatory message posted on social media, Prime Minister Modi described the triumph as “a spectacular win by the Indian team” and praised the players for displaying remarkable skill, composure, and team spirit throughout the tournament.

“Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports,” he wrote.

Amit Shah calls it a moment of 'national pride'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded the team’s remarkable achievement, calling it “a crowning moment for the nation.” In his message, he said, “Hats off to the world champion Team India. It is a crowning moment for the nation, as our team lifts the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, elevating India’s pride to the skies. Your stellar cricketing skills paved the path of inspiration for millions of girls.”

Yogi Adityanath congratulates team India on historic triumph

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to the Indian women’s cricket team for their historic victory in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. He congratulated the players and the people of the country, calling the achievement a moment of immense national pride. “You all are the pride of the nation. Victory to Mother India,” he said, celebrating the team’s remarkable success and its significance for Indian sports.

India’s long wait for a world title ends

The victory marked culmination of years of perseverance for the Indian women’s team, which had faced heartbreak in several previous tournaments. After runner-up finishes in the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup and 2020 T20 World Cup, and semifinal exits in 2018 and 2023, India finally crossed the finish line to lift their first-ever world championship.

Batting first, India posted an imposing total of 298 for six, driven by strong all-round performances from Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma. The bowlers then held their nerve to bowl out South Africa and seal a commanding 52-run victory, sparking celebrations across the country.

A defining moment for Indian women’s cricket

With this triumph, India has scripted a new chapter in the nation’s sporting history. The victory is being seen not only as a testament to the team’s resilience and professionalism but also as a defining moment in the growth of women’s cricket in India.

As the nation celebrates this unprecedented success, the Prime Minister’s message encapsulates the sentiment of millions of Indians – pride, gratitude, and belief in a new generation of champions ready to carry the country’s sporting legacy forward.