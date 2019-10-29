Image Source : TWITTER- NARENDRA MODI ICAO acknowledges India's concerns against Pak denying airspace to PM Modi's Air India One

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has acknowledged India's concern about Pakistan repeatedly denying India the use of its airspace. In this regard, the ICAO has sent a notice to Pakistan seeking a reply.

India had lodged a complaint with the ICAO against Pakistan for its refusal to give overflying access to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight heading o Saudi Arabia.

An official statemenet by the ICAO read, "ICAO's Council President has acknowledged the letter from India, and that he has sent a request to Pakistan requesting further information."

However, ICAO states that flights carrying national leaders are considered as 'state aircraft' and are not subject to its provisions.

Earlier Pakistan had denied the use of its airspace for PM Modi's flight to New York for the UNGA 2019 as well as for President Ram Nath Kovid's multi nation visit.

