An Intelligence Bureau (IB) Superintendent of Police, CP Nautiyal, was allegedly shot by his own driver in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, triggering panic in the area. The incident took place in the Kankhal police station area, where the driver, identified as Vinod Negi, allegedly opened fire at the officer using an illegal country-made pistol.

Nautiyal sustained a gunshot injury near his forehead and was rushed to Ramakrishna Mission Hospital in Kankhal for treatment. Given the seriousness of his condition, he was later referred to AIIMS Rishikesh after receiving initial medical attention. Police have arrested the accused driver and begun questioning him to establish why he fired at the officer.

IB officer shot near forehead, shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh

According to the information available, Negi allegedly used an illegal firearm to shoot Nautiyal. The bullet struck the officer near his forehead, leaving him seriously injured. He was first taken to Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, from where doctors referred him to AIIMS Rishikesh for further treatment.

The incident occurred in the Kankhal area of Haridwar. It caused a stir locally, particularly because the alleged shooter was the officer's own driver.

Driver arrested, police investigate motive

Police arrested Negi soon after the incident and recovered the country-made pistol allegedly used in the shooting. Investigators are questioning him to determine what led to the attack. Initial information suggests that the driver may have been upset with the SP, although the exact motive is yet to be established.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh confirmed that a driver had opened fire and that the officer had been injured. He said the accused had been arrested and the firearm recovered.

The SSP added that the police were questioning the driver and would take appropriate legal action based on the findings of the investigation.

Report: Sunil

ALSO READ:

Deepender Hooda's PSO ASI Pradeep dies after gunshot injury at home in Rohtak, probe on