IB Officer Ankit Sharma died after being brutally stabbed multiple times, postmortem report reveals

Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, who lost his life during violence in Northeast Delhi, died after being brutally stabbed multiple times, his postmortem report has revealed. Sharma had gone missing on Tuesday and his body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area on Wednesday.

Sharma was working as a security assistant in the IB since 2017.

His father Devendra Sharma, who also works with the Intelligence Bureau, has alleged AAP councilor Tahir Hussain's involvement in the killing. He said his son returned home around 5.30 pm on Tuesday and soon left to assess the situation outside. He did not return home for hours, his father said. That's when the family members smelled trouble and began looking for him.

The family kept searching for him till 3 am on Wednesday. But it was only at 10 am that they were informed of his body lying inside the Chand Bagh drain.

