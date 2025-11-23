IAF Wing Commander Namansh Syal's mortal remains reach Himachal, last rites in Kangra today His body was first flown to Sulur Air Force Station near Coimbatore, where officials and IAF personnel paid tribute, before being transported to Kangra. Villagers and schoolmates mourned his untimely death, remembering him as an outstanding athlete and exemplary pilot.

Shimla:

The mortal remains of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who tragically lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash in Dubai, were brought to Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra airport on Sunday. From there, they were taken to his native village, Patiyalkar, in Kangra district for the last rites. The single-engine light combat aircraft crashed around 3:40 pm IST during a demonstration flight in Dubai, which had been scheduled to last eight minutes.

Tributes paid at Sulur air Ffrce station

Remembered as a dedicated and courageous officer

Syal, in his mid-30s, is survived by his father, mother, his wife—who also serves in the Air Force—and their six-year-old daughter. The couple had met during their first posting in Pathankot and married in 2014. Villagers from Patiyalkar described him as a dedicated officer and an outstanding athlete, who exemplified courage even in his final moments by diverting the aircraft to avoid casualties at the airshow.

(Image Source : PTI) Mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal,

Heartfelt condolences from village and schoolmates

Emotional scenes were witnessed at Syal’s family home in Nagrota Bagwan, with relatives and villagers mourning the loss. Pankaj Chadha, a former schoolmate from Sainik School Sujanpur Tira, said, “We have lost one of our gems. He was the pride of our school.” Rajiv Jamwal from Palampur added, “He was the best performer in the Air Force too. We have come to pay respect to our very own pilot Namansh.”

Final Journey to Patiyalkar

According to Jogindernath Syal, Namansh's uncle, the mortal remains arrived at Sulur Air Force Station on Saturday morning and were flown to Gaggal airport in Kangra on Sunday. “We have made all arrangements for the cremation,” he said, as the village prepares to bid a final farewell to its brave son.

(Image Source : PTI)Mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash during the Dubai Air Show on Friday, brought to the Sulur Air Base for last rites, in Coimbatore.

On Sunday, the mortal remains Syal were brought to Sulur Air Force Station near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and received with full military honours. The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a solemn repatriation of the pilot, who sustained fatal injuries during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show 2025. An IAF C-130 aircraft transported his body to the Southern Air Command, where Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar laid a wreath to pay tribute to the fallen officer.

(Image Source : PTI)Officials lay a wreath on the mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash during the Dubai Air Show on Friday, at the Sulur Air Base, in Coimbatore.

Following the ceremony at Sulur, the mortal remains were flown to Wing Commander Syal’s ancestral home in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, for the last rites, once again accompanied by full military honours. The IAF stated that all personnel of the Southern Air Command stand in solidarity with the bereaved family during this moment of profound loss, ensuring a dignified farewell to the officer who laid down his life in the line of duty.