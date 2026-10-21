IAF to showcase 'Wings Over Ganges' aerial display in Varanasi with formidable fighter jets, PM Modi to attend

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to bring the skies over Varanasi alive with high-octane aerial displays inspired by real combat situations as part of celebrations marking its 94th anniversary. Titled 'Wings Over Ganges', the air show will be held on October 22, 24 and 25, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expected to attend the grand finale at Namo Ghat on October 25.

100 aircraft to operate from 12 airbases

The IAF is deploying 100 aircraft from 12 airbases across the country for the spectacular display. The fleet reportedly includes 52 fighter aircraft, 32 helicopters and 15 transport aircraft. The large-scale exercise will showcase close coordination among the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, highlighting the operational capabilities and combat readiness of the armed forces.

In a notable feature of the event, the Indian Navy's P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft will take off from Arakkonam near Chennai. It will then coordinate with Mirage-2000 fighter jets over Gwalior before heading to Varanasi to participate in the air show.

Six frontline fighter jets to fly together in arrowhead formation

Moving beyond a conventional flypast, the display aims to demonstrate the capabilities of India’s armed forces and their preparedness for combat. For the first time in a public aerial display, six different frontline fighter aircraft will fly together in an arrowhead formation. The aircraft are:

Sukhoi-30 MKI Rafale Jaguar Mirage-2000 LCA Tejas MiG-29

The aircraft are expected to fly carrying live weapons, including some that were used during Operation Sindoor. The display follows the second edition of India’s major multinational air combat exercise, Tarang Shakti 2026, held in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. More than 40 countries' air forces participated in the exercise.

Simulated aerial combat to recreate real battlefield scenarios

One of the major attractions will be a simulated two-versus-one fighter engagement. Two Jaguar aircraft will demonstrate a high-speed attack manoeuvre near the Malviya Bridge, while a Sukhoi-30 MKI will attempt to intercept them from above. The exercise will offer spectators a glimpse into aerial combat strategies and the operational capabilities of fighter aircraft, bringing the intensity of a simulated battlefield to the skies over Varanasi.

Sukhoi manoeuvre to be captured by an infrared camera

The air show will also feature a high-speed vertical manoeuvre by a Sukhoi-30 MKI in front of the viewing gallery. Meanwhile, another Sukhoi-30 MKI, flying at an altitude of around 8,000 feet, will record the entire manoeuvre using an infrared imaging pod. The demonstration is expected to offer a distinctive perspective on the aircraft's aerial performance.

Surya Kiran and Sarang teams to bring the show to a close

The grand event will conclude with spectacular aerial performances by the IAF's renowned Surya Kiran aerobatic team and the Sarang helicopter display team. Their precision manoeuvres are set to provide a fitting finale to 'Wings Over Ganges', bringing together fighter aircraft, combat simulations and aerobatic displays in a showcase of India’s air power.

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