IAF to showcase combat prowess and glimpses of Operation Sindoor at Exercise Vayu Shakti in Pokhran The IAF will demonstrate the capability to deliver weapons with long-range, precision, and conventional accuracy, on time and with devastating effect.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct its mega firepower exercise Vayu Shakti at Pokhran in Rajasthan on February 27, putting its combat strength and operational preparedness on full display. The exercise will also offer glimpses of Operation Sindoor, highlighting the IAF's precision strike capabilities.

More than 120 defence assets, including fighter jets, helicopters, and transport aircraft, will participate in the exercise.

IAF to display precision targeting

Briefing the media in Delhi on Wednesday, Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor said the exercise will focus on precision targeting. "A target will be earmarked, aircraft will drop weapons and the target will be engaged. People will be able to clearly see the effect on the ground," he said.

Air Marshal Kapoor clarified that due to spectators being seated close to the target area, long-range missiles like BrahMos will not be fired in the same profiles used during Operation Sindoor. However, he added that the impact of strikes would still be clearly visible. "For the first time, two new weapons will be showcased, and the number of indigenous weapons will be higher," he said.

Exercise to feature 77 fighter aircraft

Providing details of participating assets, Wing Commander AB Vasane said the exercise will feature 77 fighter aircraft, 43 helicopters, and 8 transport aircraft. Fighter jets taking part include Rafale, Tejas, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, Jaguar, and Mirage-2000. Helicopters such as Apache, Mi-17, Mi-17 V5, Chinook, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) will also be involved. Transport aircraft C-17, C-295, and C-130J will support operations.

Air defence and combat support will be provided by systems such as Akash, Spyder, and L-70, along with IAF Special Forces. From the Indian Army, M-777 howitzers, L-70 guns, and Para SF troops will also participate.

Wing Commander Vasane said that during the exercise, 277 weapons and around 11,835 kg of explosives will be used. Aircraft will operate from multiple bases, including Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Uttarlai, Jodhpur, Hindan, and Vadodara. "The objective of Exercise Vayu Shakti is to demonstrate the IAF's combat readiness and operational capabilities, instill confidence among citizens, and motivate the youth to join the Air Force," he said.

The exercise will showcase both offensive and defensive operations, including day and night missions, and demonstrate the IAF’s ability to deliver long-range, precision, and conventional weapons accurately, on time, and with devastating effect.

