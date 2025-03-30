IAF to participate in multi-nation air exercise INIOCHOS-25 in Greece from tomorrow INIOCHOS-25: The exercise will take place at Andravida Air Base, Greece, from March 31, 2025, to April 11, 2025. The IAF contingent will include Su-30 MKI fighters along with a combat enabler IL-78 and C-17 aircraft.

INIOCHOS-25: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will participate in a 12-day mega wargame in Greece beginning Monday that is aimed at simulating modern-day air warfare challenges. The assets deployed by the IAF for the INIOCHOS-25 exercise at the Andravida air base include Su-30 MKI fighter jets, along with combat enabler IL-78 and C-17 Globemaster aircraft.

INIOCHOS is a biennial multinational air exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force. It serves as a platform for air forces to hone their skills, exchange tactical knowledge, and strengthen military ties.

Exercise INIOCHOS 25

The exercise, being hosted by the Hellenic Air Force, will take place from March 31 to April 11. "The exercise will integrate multiple air and surface assets from fifteen countries under realistic combat scenarios, designed to simulate modern-day air warfare challenges," the IAF said in a statement on Sunday.

It serves as a platform for air forces to hone their skills, exchange tactical knowledge, and strengthen military ties. "The IAF looks forward to participating in Exercise INIOCHOS 25, a platform to enhance international cooperation, synergy and interoperability among participating Air Forces," it said.

Exercise will reinforce India's strategic partnerships

The IAF said the exercise will provide an opportunity to train in planning and executing combined air operations, refine tactics in complex air warfare scenarios, and gain insights into operational best practices. "With all operations conducted from Andravida, IAF's participation will not only strengthen its operational capabilities but also contribute to mutual learning and enhanced coordination among participating countries," it said.

The IAF further said its participation in the exercise reflects its commitment to global defence cooperation and operational excellence. "The exercise will further reinforce India's strategic partnerships-and bolster its capabilities in joint operations with friendly nations," the IAF said.