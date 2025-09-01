IAF to hold two-day drill near Pakistan's airspace over Arabian Sea on September 2–3 According to the Indian Air Force, this is a routine exercise, and a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued accordingly.

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct a two-day military exercise in the Arabian Sea near Gujarat and Rajasthan. The drill will be carried out from September 2 at around 11 am until 2 pm on September 3.

The area where the IAF’s exercise will be carried out is quite close to Pakistan’s airspace.

What is NOTAM

A NOTAM or Notice to Air Missions, is a type of notification that conveys essential information or warnings related to a specific location or situation in aviation. It is designed to inform those involved in flight operations about conditions that are not available early enough to be distributed through standard publications. Rather than describing normal operations, a NOTAM highlights any unusual or abnormal circumstances affecting a part of the National Airspace System (NAS).

These notices provide details about the creation, status or modification of any aeronautical facility, service, procedure, or potential hazard within the NAS. The language used in NOTAMs is unique, incorporating special contractions and formats to ensure quick and efficient communication.

NOTAMs are issued by airport authorities and government bodies, following established guidelines laid out by the Aeronautical Information Services under the Convention on International Civil Aviation (CICA).

India-US military exercise in Alaska from Sep 1-14

Besides, the Indian military is set to hold tactical drills with the US Army, including the integrated use of artillery, aviation and electronic warfare systems, as part of a bilateral exercise in Alaska. The 14-day exercise will begin on September 1 and will conclude on September 14, PTI reported citing officials.

The 21st edition of the India–US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 2025' is set to unfold over a span of 14 days at Fort Wainwright in Alaska. This year’s exercise comes at a time when diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Washington face tension, mainly due to US President Donald Trump’s trade and tariff policies.

The Indian Army has dispatched a contingent drawn from a battalion of the Madras Regiment to take part in the drills. On the US side, soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment—nicknamed the 'Bobcats'—of the Arctic Wolves Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, will participate.

According to a statement from the Indian Ministry of Defence, the joint training aims to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two militaries. Over the two-week period, both sides will engage in a wide range of tactical operations. These include heliborne assaults, use of surveillance equipment and unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mountain warfare techniques, rock craft, casualty evacuation procedures, and combat medical aid.