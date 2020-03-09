Image Source : AP Coronavirus: IAF to deploy C-17 Globemaster to ferry Indians from Iran

Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft to leave for Iran today to bring back Indians citizens stuck there amid coronavirus outbreak, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources. The C-17 Globemaster military aircraft is expected to depart from the Hindon airbase around 8 pm.

About 2,000 Indians are living in Iran, a country that has witnessed increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in the last few days.

Three days ago, a Mahan airline plane had brought swab samples of 300 Indians from Iran to India.

The Union Health Ministry was initially considering setting up a laboratory in Iran to test Indians living in the country for coronavirus. However, the plan was shelved due to logistical issues.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)