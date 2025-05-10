PIB debunks fake news, IAF Squadron Leader Shivani Singh NOT captured in Pakistan The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has busted the rumours circulating on social media platforms regarding the capture of an Indian Air Force female in Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Amid rising military confrontation between Pakistan and India, several pro-Pakistan social media handles are spreading fake news as they claimed that an Indian Air Force pilot has been captured in Pakistan. One of the posts claimed that an Indian female Air Force pilot squadron leader, Shivani Singh, has been captured in Pakistan.

"There are news that Indian Female Air Force pilot squadron leader Shivani Singh captuted in Pakistan while she jumped from the jet, her is a video too watch out," the post claimed.

However, the fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the claim is FAKE.

"Indian Female Air Force pilot has NOT been captured," it stated.

PIB has urged citizens to be careful and ignore such information and not share such unverified messages further.

Earlier, a post claimed that three fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in different areas of the Himalayan region.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked this as completely false in its fact check. The PIB urged the public to remain cautious and avoid falling for such posts that spread panic, advising them to stay vigilant and not get trapped by misleading information.

"Attention: False Claim Circulating Online! Several pro-Pakistan social media accounts are falsely claiming that three fighter jets have crashed in different areas of the Himalayan region," PIB said in an X post.

The government also debunked reports in a section of foreign media about 10 explosions around the airport in Srinagar on Friday, as well as separate claims of blasts near the Jaipur airport.

"These claims are fake. Rely only on official sources for authentic information," a government official said.

The PIB Fact Check Unit also said that claims on social media about the destruction of Indian army posts were false and that a video shared in this regard dated back to 2020.

"This video is old and NOT related to any activity post Operation Sindoor. The video was originally uploaded on YouTube on Nov 15, 2020," it said.

With PTI inputs