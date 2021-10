Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IAF's trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, pilot injured

An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Thursday morning, according to news agency ANI. Bhind SP Manoj Kumar Singh said that the pilot was injured in the mishap.

The IAF in a statement said that an IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF added.

More details awaited

