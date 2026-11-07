IAF's IL-76MD, the aircraft that can carry tanks, makes historic landing at 13,629 feet near China border

The Indian Air Force's (IAF) IL-76MD heavy-lift transport aircraft on Saturday made a historic landing at Nyoma airfield in eastern Ladakh at an altitude of 13,629 feet, marking what the force described as the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by an aircraft of this type anywhere in the world.

Announcing the achievement on X, the IAF said the successful landing demonstrated the aircraft's operational capabilities and the exceptional skills, precision and professionalism of its crew.

"13,629 FEET. A NEW HEIGHT IN AVIATION HISTORY. An Indian Air Force IL-76MD has scripted history with a successful landing at Nyoma, marking the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by the aircraft anywhere in the world," the IAF said in a post on X.

Describing the landing as a milestone for India's strategic airlift capabilities, the force added, “Pushing boundaries. Redefining limits. Making history.”

Nyoma airfield, located in eastern Ladakh at an altitude of approximately 13,600 feet, is situated around 25 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Operating heavy transport aircraft in the region presents significant challenges due to its high altitude, difficult terrain and demanding atmospheric conditions.

About the IL-76MD 'Gajraj' aircraft

The IL-76MD, known as 'Gajraj' in the Indian Air Force, is a Russian-origin, four-engine heavy-lift military transport aircraft designed to carry troops, military equipment, vehicles and cargo over long distances.

The aircraft was formally inducted into the IAF on June 16, 1985, and has since remained a key component of India's strategic airlift capabilities.

Over the years, the IL-76MD has played an important role in military operations, logistical support and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions.

Its heavy-lift capability enables it to transport large military equipment, including T-72 tanks and heavy vehicles, making it a crucial asset for supporting armed forces personnel deployed in challenging terrains.

Strategic location of Nyoma airbase

Located in eastern Ladakh at an altitude of over 13,000 feet, Nyoma airbase holds significant strategic importance for India's defence infrastructure along the border with China. Situated approximately 25 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the airbase strengthens India's military preparedness and operational capabilities in the region.

With a 2.7-km-long runway, the facility is expected to enhance military logistics and support high-altitude air operations in eastern Ladakh, providing a crucial infrastructure advantage in the strategically sensitive border region.

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With ANI inputs