IAF releases first-ever visuals of S-400 firing, highlights 'longest air kill ever' during Operation Sindoor

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force on Thursday released its first-ever video showing an S-400 air defence missile system in action. In an apparent reference to Operation Sindoor, the missile in flight was tagged as having carried out the "longest ever air kill recorded in military history". The Russian-origin S-400 system played a key role in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May last year and had brought down a Pakistan Air Force aircraft around 300 km away, deep inside Pakistani territory. "Enemy may be out of reach, but is never out of sight," the IAF said in the video released on Thursday. The footage includes a radar image detecting an approaching jet and activating the air defence mechanism. The missile footage is not from Operation Sindoor but is part of promotional material for the upcoming Vayu Shakti exercise, scheduled to be held on February 27 in Rajasthan.

IAF chief's earlier disclosure

In October last year, IAF Chief AP Singh said the force had destroyed or damaged at least a dozen Pakistani aircraft during Operation Sindoor. Detailing the aerial strikes, he had said, "We have clear evidence of a long-range hit almost 300 km away. It happened to be a PAF signal intelligence plane along with that five hi-tech fighters between the F-16 and the J-17 (Chinese) class, is what our system tells us."

S-400's strategic impact

The strikes were carried out using the Russian S-400 air defence system, which the IAF Chief had earlier described as the newly inducted long-range surface-to-air missile system. Referring to the system, he had said, "The long-range SAMs (surface-to-air missiles) that we have procured recently and operationalised, which again turned the tables on them. We could look deep inside their territory. We could make sure that they were not able to operate even within their territory to a certain distance."

