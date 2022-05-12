Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) IAF officer ‘honey-trapped’ by Pakistan’s ISI arrested by Delhi Police on charges of espionage

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested an Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel on charges of espionage. The accused has been identified as Devendra Sharma. There is a suspicion of the hand of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI in this whole work, told a senior police offical.

It is alleged that an attempt has been made to collect sensitive info related to the IAF from him by first trapping IAF jawan Devendra Sharma in the honey trap. The police have also found some suspicious transactions in the bank account of the accused’s wife.

