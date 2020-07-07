IAF conducts night operations near Indo-China border using Apache, Chinook choppers, MiG-29s | Photos, videos

Image Source : ANI Indian Air Force (IAF) carries night operations using Apache helicopters, MiG-29 at a forward post near India-China border.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting night operations at a forward air base near the India-China border using Apache helicopter, MiG-29 fighter aircraft, Chinook heavy-lift helicopter.

Speaking on the night operations carried out by the Indian Air Force, senior flight pilot Groupo Captain A Rathi who is deployed at a forward air base near India-China border said, "Night operations have inherent element of surprise. IAF is fully trained and ready to undertake the entire spectrum of operations in any environment with the help of modern platforms and motivated personnel."

#WATCH Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache attack helicopter at a forward airbase near India-China border carrying out night operations. pic.twitter.com/Hr5kJbED4Q — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

Last night, AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also landed at Chinyalisaur airstrip in Uttarakhand.

#WATCH Night operations have inherent element of surprise. IAF is fully trained&ready to undertake entire spectrum of ops in any environment with help of modern platforms&motivated personnel:Group Captain A Rathi, senior fighter pilot at a forward air base near India-China border pic.twitter.com/sCc5tJdz8Q — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

Indian Air Force's MiG-29 fighter aircraft conducted night operations at a forward airbase near India-China border pic.twitter.com/6BIOJUIWoy — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

#WATCH Indian Air Force (IAF) Chinook heavylift helicopter at a forward airbase near India-China border carrying out night operations. pic.twitter.com/mDBD9dmZpa — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

ANI reported that pilots were seen wearing night-vision goggles which helps them to navigate through the mountains around the airbase and the dark night.

IAF's Chinook chopper was the first one to take on sorties during the night operations. Chinook helicopter, loaded with high tech gadgets, navigation functions, played a crucial role in transferring soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

From 11 pm onwards, fighter jets including MiG-29, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, Jaguars were also witnessed along the LAC.

Warrant Officer P Sharma while speaking to ANI said, "the motivation level of troops at the airbase is very high. The morale is very high like our motto Nabha Sparsham Deeptam (Touch the sky with glory)."

Meanwhile, IAF is also expecting twin-jet Rafale combat aircraft by July end, top defence officials said. "French company Dassault Aviation is expected to deliver the much-awaited twin-jet combat aircraft Rafale by July end," a senior IAF officer said.

