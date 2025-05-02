IAF jet landings: Ganga Expressway becomes fourth airstrip in UP | List of such highways in India The significance of an airstrip is to bolster India's defense readiness by establishing alternative runways for the IAF during emergencies or wartime.

New Delhi:

With the addition of a dedicated airstrip on the Ganga Expressway — equipped for night landings by IAF fighter jets — Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in India to host four operational expressway airstrips. This milestone highlights the state's growing prominence in both infrastructure-driven development and strategic defence readiness.

"This isn't merely a road — it's a development lifeline and a runway for national security," said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The airstrip on Ganga Expressway is the country's first-ever landing strip built in the UP's Shahjahapur.

The 3.5-kilometer-long airstrip is equipped to handle both day and night landings of Air Force jets, enabling continuous military operations and testing the expressway’s suitability as an alternative runway in emergency situations.

A look at expressways or highway that double up as airstrips:

Agra-Lucknow Expressway (Uttar Pradesh): This was the first expressway in India to be used as an emergency landing facility by the IAF. A 3.2-km stretch near Unnao was constructed specifically for fighter jet operations. In 2017, the IAF conducted a major drill where Mirage-2000, Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, and Jaguar fighter jets successfully landed and took off. The expressway is designed with reinforced concrete, making it suitable for high-speed military landings.

Purvanchal Expressway (Uttar Pradesh): Inaugurated in 2021, this expressway features a 3.2-km emergency airstrip in Sultanpur district. During the inauguration, IAF jets including Mirage-2000 and AN-32 transport aircraft performed take-offs and landings in a live demo. This expressway has been engineered with military utility in mind and reflects India’s push toward dual-use infrastructure.

Yamuna Expressway (Uttar Pradesh): The Yamuna Expressway, which connects Greater Noida to Agra, saw its first IAF trial landing in 2015 when a Mirage-2000 fighter jet successfully landed near Jewar. Although not permanently designated as an emergency strip, it was among the first highways tested for military readiness. It demonstrated India's capability to use civilian infrastructure for strategic operations in emergencies.

National Highway 925A (Rajasthan): This was the first national highway officially designated and developed as an emergency landing facility for the IAF. Located near Gandhav Bhakasar in Barmer district, a 3.5-km stretch was inaugurated in September 2021. The airstrip was used by Rafale, Jaguar, and Sukhoi Su-30 MKI aircraft. This project marked a significant milestone in integrating defense preparedness into national highway planning.

National Highway 16 (Odisha, near Balasore): An emergency landing airstrip has been developed on NH-16 in Balasore district, Odisha. While not as widely publicized, the airstrip is built on a strategic stretch used by the IAF for emergency drills and defense exercises. The region is significant due to its proximity to defense installations like Chandipur and Wheeler Island.